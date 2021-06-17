Here is the real reason why a ship on fire ended up in Colombo port!

The xpress pearl was brand new, the largest feeder ship of xpress feeder shipping lines, commissioned only in February, 2021. Their agent in Sri Lanka, is someone called Arjuna Hettiarachchi. He is an ex-Thomian, someone who is also well connected to the ruling royal family and the political circles of Sri Lanka.

When the ship caught fire and was refused entry by Mumbai and Doha, among others, Hettiarachchi pulled a few strings and got it to come to Colombo despite the objections of the harbourmasters. Hence the ship was in the shipping lanes, instead of far away in open sea. Hettiarachchi and the politicians did not want it in open sea when it caught fire, because then the compensation/insurance would be much less. Only when the fire became unmanageable, did they try to tow it out to open sea, but it was too late.