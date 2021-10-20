HILARY MATHIASZ the ENGLISH TUTOR – by Quintus de Zylva

HILARY has been the English Tutor at Beralihela/Tissamaharama for many years. He has taught most of the students that AUSLMAT have known since we first visited the area many years ago.

HILARY has never expected anything in return for the many hours he has spent with the poor children in the area.

His extended hours with the KKS children that we have supported since the virus struck this area has all been done with no renumeration.

He came to the main road to show us the directions to Dr. Iresha’s medical clinic on our first visit to Beralihela.

His commitment to the teaching of English has all been done with a smile. He is known as the “ENGLISH SIR” to most of the poor children in the area.