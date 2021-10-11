Hitachi Digital Payment Solutions launches Asia’s first touchless ATM technology

In a first for Asia, Hitachi Digital Payment Solutions (HDPS) has successfully developed a touchless ATM solution which is currently live at Sri Lanka’s Sampath Bank.

Customers can now withdraw cash from an ATM using their personal mobile phone without touching the buttons or surface of the ATM screen. The technology minimizes the need to physically touch ATM surfaces, reducing risk during COVID-19 while also reducing the time spent at the ATM itself.

“With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we knew we needed to develop long term solutions to provide safer alternatives that would help solve the current issues of access and safety faced by banks and their customers. The goal was to create a solution that utilized existing technology and services for a fast and cost-effective rollout. By creating a solution that used a consumer’s personal mobile device and the bank’s existing ATM technology, we were able to achieve just this,” said Dinesh Rodrigo, CEO, HDPS. “The process is now faster, and people spend less time at ATMs to access their funds. Importantly, it is also designed with an eye on flexibility without compromising on security.”

While globally there is a move towards cashless transactions given the prevalent health risks, there are still large segments of people, particularly in Asia for whom such access is limited. Here ATM cash withdrawals and deposits (along with in branch banking) remain the mainstay of financial transactions. At the same time, phone and smartphone penetration in these regions remain high, making the mobile phone driven touchless ATM application an ideal solution that addresses market realities.

The technology that runs the touchless ATMs follows all regulatory and security standards. It requires customer presence and uses session specific encrypted information, ensuring safety. Further, the use of the bank’s mobile application validates users’ credentials and biometrics. Crucially for banks there is no need to change or upgrade existing ATM hardware ensuring no added capital expenses.

“The robust and agile technology which guides this has scope for more applications. We expect to further extend the offerings by facilitating deposits using CRM terminals. We are also working to further streamline the processes by reducing the average per-transaction time taken at the ATM/CRM machines. We are also in the process of exploring avenues to possibly cater to the unbanked population of Sri Lanka and Asia as well. HDPS intends to actively promote this service to our existing customers within the AP region to provide them an edge over their competition,” explained Masaya Okita, CMO, HDPS.

The touchless ATMs utilise the Hitachi ibSuite™- eWallet solution as well as the Hitachi ibSuite™ – Self Service solution. HDPS has a reputation for providing customers with cutting edge and first in the world solutions, enabling them to stay ahead of their competition and provide exceptional, personalised customer solutions without compromising on transaction integrity and security.

Globally, payment regulators are amending their service offerings in light of the coronavirus and a heightened need to carry out transactions securely while ensuring the safety of employees and customers. HDPS’s innovative product serves as a welcome impetus to this growing shift.