Holy Eucharistic Celebration for the Beloved Departed Schoolmates – 3rd July 2022 (Melbourne event)

Photo Source:wikipedia.org

Dear Members,

I am writing this email to inform you all that there will be a Holy Eucharitic celebration for the deceased Peterites on 3rd of July 2022 at 11 am at

Resurrection Church, 402, Corrigan Road, Keysborough 3173.

This service is to remember with gratitude our beloved departed schoolmates who have left us in recent times and in the past.

Family members who have lost their loved ones during the last 12 months are requested to bring a photo.

Bring a plate to share at the fellowship after the service.

All Peterites are requested to wear the college tie.

This is the regular Sunday parish mass at this church.

For further information please contact;

Reinzi 0413057762 or

Jerome 0435965077

Kind Regards,

Richard Jayawardene

Secretary – OBSC Melbourne

St. Peters College Old Boys Social Club Melbourne Inc.