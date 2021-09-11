Hotel California The Eagles Experience – by Patrick Ranasinghe

It’s time to check-in to Hotel California The Eagles Experience – the captivating live concert and stage show saluting the extraordinary talent and timeless catalogue of The Eagles.

With a stage full of show-stopping voices and musicians, relive the beautiful country harmonies, the rockin’ guitar solos and the masterful song writing in all its glory, performed live on stage. Hotel California The Eagles Experience at Cairns Performing Arts Centre. 7 09 2021

Patrick Ranasinghe