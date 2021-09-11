Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Hotel California The Eagles Experience – by Patrick Ranasinghe

Hotel California The Eagles Experience – by Patrick Ranasinghe

Sep 11, 2021 Posted by In Articles, Patrick Ranasinghe Tagged ,

Hotel California The Eagles Experience – by Patrick Ranasinghe

It’s time to check-in to Hotel California The Eagles Experience – the captivating live concert and stage show saluting the extraordinary talent and timeless catalogue of The Eagles.

With a stage full of show-stopping voices and musicians, relive the beautiful country harmonies, the rockin’ guitar solos and the masterful song writing in all its glory, performed live on stage.  Hotel California The Eagles Experience  at Cairns Performing Arts Centre. 7 09 2021

Hotel California The Eagles Experience – by Patrick Ranasinghe

Patrick_Ranasinghe

Patrick Ranasinghe

Comments are closed.