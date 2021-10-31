How do you brew a cup of Ceylon Tea?

Source:Dailynews

Tea is the most consumed beverage in the world after water. But the drink, which is the mainstay of many cultures, is subject to the same volatile market forces as oil or gold.

Sri Lanka is the world’s fourth largest exporter of tea, behind China, India and Kenya, and relies on the industry to employ formally and informally one million of its 22 million people, according to the Sri Lanka Tea Board. Tea accounts for 17 percent of Sri Lanka’s exports. Market analysts observe that there is significant growth in tea consumption in large markets such as the United States, where health-conscious consumers are looking for better alternatives to sugary fizzy drinks and young, wealthy millennials are showing interest in specialty teas. There is also growing demand for ‘ready-to-drink’ tea products.

While Ceylon Tea isn’t anything new (the first records of it being planted date back to 1824), it’s recently been trending among wellness enthusiasts. But what exactly is Ceylon tea, and what makes it so special?

To learn more about this specific kind of tea and all of its health benefits, we spoke with two tea experts: Shalom Seidler, Chairman and owner of Wissotzky Tea, and TAZO Tea Master Alex White.

What is Ceylon Tea?

Ceylon Tea has is often regarded as one the best black teas on the market, says White, although Seidler says it can be made with other tea leaves as well.

“The tea is produced using either black tea leaves, green tea leaves, or white tea leaves from the Camellia sinensis plant,” says Seidler.

White points out that Sri Lanka has very diverse geographic and climatic conditions within the country. Its seven main tea cultivating areas include Nuwara Eliya, Uva, Kandy, Dimbula, Ruhuna, Uda Pussellawa, and Sabaragamuwa.

“Each area produces very distinctive and characteristic qualities defined by factors such as altitude, soil conditions, and rainfall,” says White.

What are its health benefits?

Seidler says that the health benefits from Ceylon Tea are relatively similar to the teas sourced from various other regions, including China and India.

“Researchers have been studying green tea, black tea, and other types of tea for decades, and have associated tea drinking with positive outcomes,” says Seidler. “For example, tea often provides a boost in mental alertness.”

Ilana Muhlstein, registered dietitian and co-creator of Beachbody’s 2B Mindset, says that in addition to the caffeine in Ceylon Tea that helps to increase focus and energy levels, it may also lend positive metabolic benefits as well. “Some studies have shown that catechins, found in green Ceylon Tea, may have calorie-burning effects,” she says.

Ceylon Tea is naturally caffeinated, but how much caffeine it provides depends on the type of leaves it is brewed with.

“If the Ceylon Tea is made with green tea, it will have a modest amount of caffeine. Traditional green tea has about 35 milligrams of caffeine per cup,” says Seidler.

Alternatively, if the Ceylon tea is made with black tea leaves, it will have anywhere between 50 to 90 milligrams of caffeine per cup. For comparison, one cup of coffee contains an average of 95 milligrams of caffeine.

“Additionally, both black and green tea contain polyphenols, including catechins, flavonoids, and tannins. Polyphenols are plant-based chemicals that may provide health benefits,” says Seidler.

Muhlstein also says that the high antioxidant content in Ceylon Tea may protect the skin from free radicals and even reduce the risk of cancer if regularly consumed.

“Ceylon Tea is also a source of potassium, which can help reduce blood pressure and lower the risk of developing kidney stones,” she adds.

Making the right cuppa

Before you brew Ceylon Tea, be sure you identify which kind of tea leaves it contains. Believe it or not, the water temperature plays a key role in brewing the perfect cup and extracting its nutrients and flavor.

“Since Ceylon green tea is softer and gentler than black tea, it should be brewed in water that is cooled to around 75 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Ceylon Tea that’s made with black tea leaves should be brewed in water that ranges between 90and 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Seidler suggests brewing it with fresh boiling water for three to five minutes. White says that while there is a small production of white and green tea leaves in Sri Lanka, the type of Ceylon Tea that is more widely recognized and consumed is made with black tea leaves.

“Once the tea and freshly boiled water are combined, the leaves tend to settle at the bottom of the teapot, reducing the contact between tea leaves and water,” says Seidler. “Stir to agitate the tea and allow proper extraction.”

Grab your teapot, kettle, or a mug and a strainer (if you’re brewing loose-leaf) and get to sipping on this very special tea.