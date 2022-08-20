HoW gOoD iS tHiS – KATCH – New Track on Spotify

HoW gOoD iS tHiS

Our New Track is Out Now on Spotify – Just click on the image below

We got accepted to WORLD PRIDE

Super excited to be doing an event with Sydney World Pride ~

Stay Tuned for more information – SAVE THE DATE – 28TH FEB 2023 UNIVERSAL SYDNEY

SUMMER SHOWCASE – DEC 4TH 2022

This time we go bigger !

Our students have been working non-stop during the year to give you a show that you will remember. Be ready to be amazed by Katcha Live Studio Students !

Door Prizes & Raffle Draw Prizes

All money raised goes to the Children’s Cancer Institute of Australia.

SO LETS COME TOGETHER, GET READY FOR THIS BIG EVENT TO CHEER ON ALL THE PERFORMERS & LETS RAISE MONEY FOR THE CHILDREN’S CANCER INSTITUTE. TOGETHER WE CAN DO THIS !!!