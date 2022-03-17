I Love You More & More Everyday Sung

By Gehan Gunasekera

Happy Anniversary Corrine & Ian King – by Gehan Gunasekera

Today the 16th of March 2022, marks a very very special day for two people who mean the world to me and

Judy.

I hope you will allow me to crash your celebrations today, with my tribute to the two of you – This is an Al Martino

hit from 1964, a beautiful ballad, I Love You More & More Everyday

Happy Anniversary Corrine & Ian, and may you cherish and enjoy many many more loving years together!

Corrine & Ian King. We met Corrine & Ian on flying visit we made to Melbourne some years ago, and have been

friends ever since.

These two are a loving and devoted couple, who do so much for the Ceylonese/Sri Lankan

community, and have a huge listening audience for their fabulous radio programme, “The King & I” broadcast

each Friday night from 8pm to 10pm on Casey Radio 97.7FM or for those who have access to internet Radio,

you can tune in on caseyradio.com.au

Corrine & Ian, are great supporters of Ceylonese/Sri Lankan musical talent, and often feature these artistes

on their programme. In addition, you will hear lots of snippets, news and updates on topical news items both

here and from Sri Lanka. I know several listeners who are based in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, UK, USA and South

Africa, who regularly tune in!! Well done Ian & Corrine, appreciate all the work you do, always.

“I Love You More and More Every Day” is a song written by Don Robertson and performed by Al Martino.

It was featured on his 1964 album I Love You More and More Every Day/Tears and Roses. The single was

arranged by Peter DeAngelis and produced by Voyle Gilmore. It reached #3 on the adult contemporary

chart, #9 on the U.S. pop chart, and #11 on the Cashbox chart in 1964. The song ranked #73 on Billboard

magazine’s Top 100 singles of 1964.

Vocals & Bass Guitar: Gehan Gunasekera

Musical Arrangement: NBT Studios