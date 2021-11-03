ICC delegates front foot no ball calling to third Umpire via technology By Sunil Thenabadu(Sports editor – elanka)

The issue of the head umpire in calling no balls correctly had been found to be grave as it has been proved that it is difficult to call no balls correctly instantly. It has been reported that most umpires have failed to call correctly as it had been noticed that when a batsman is dismissed it has been the practice the umpire to check the no ball via technology of the third umpire. It had been proved that on some occurrences the head umpire had missed calling the no ball which had resulted in recalling the dismissed batsman back causing some delay and panic.

The authorities of the International Cricket Conference have prudently taken this wise decision to allow the head umpire to do his duties in a less colossal manner entrusting him to call no balling other than for front foot overstepping. The head umpire thus would hereafter be relieved of this dreadful responsibility. The ICC will have this no balling via technology only for major tournaments commencing with the Women’s T 20 world cup scheduled to commence in Australia on 22nd February.