







ICC T20 World Cup 2020: Volunteer Program

Fast-paced, high-energy cricket and pulsating entertainment! Volunteers will be the face of the tournament. We’re looking for passionate, energetic and a welcoming group to make a direct contribution to the delivery of a spectacular celebration in 2020!

Applications are only open for a limited time so don’t miss out and sign-up today to be a part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020.

Roles

Roles on offer include client and customer service, media and broadcast, drivers, operational support and hospitality. You’ll gain important skills, meet new people and be contributing to a world class tournament. To find out more about the roles click here for more information

Requirements

• You will need to be 16 years of age or older at time of application (volunteers under the age of 18 will need parental consent to volunteer)

• Able to speak and read English or are an Australian Sign Language (AUSLAN) user

• Attend a selection interview if you are shortlisted

• Attend role and venue training if you are offered a role

• Be available to pick up your uniform and accreditation

• Minimum of 3 days availability to carry out shifts in your Host City

