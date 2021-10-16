Ice Cream Mochi is in Full Swing at t-Lounge-by Dilmah

Source:Island

t-Lounge by Dilmah has brought back their famous mochis – but this time, in the form of an eye-catching and colourful assortment of six ice cream mochi flavours.

“Mochi is a traditional Japanese rice cake, the principal component of which is a glutinous rice. It is this rice that gives mochi its unique squishy, almost sticky texture,” a Dilmah news release explained. “Historically, mochi would be prepared ceremoniously in time for Japanese New Year festivities. However, today, mochi is enjoyed all year around, by people all over the world, and comes in all sorts of novel forms – such as t-Lounge by Dilmah’s newly introduced Ice Cream Mochi.”

The release explained that following the hugely popular demand for the recently launched mochi flavours, t-Lounge by Dilmah has ventured out further to seduce our tastebuds with their spanking new ice cream mochis.

“The delightful little treats are carefully hand-crafted in-house by their chefs, and are a playfully satisfying combination of a squishy mochi shell and icy, creamy core,” it said. “A uniquely interesting array of flavours including Berry, Rocky Road, Chocolate Chip, Strawberry, Salted Caramel and Vanilla entice with exciting combinations of taste and texture, as well palate-teasing fusions of global cuisine.”

t-Lounge by Dilmah’s Ice Cream Mochis are currently available in the form of a limited offer customisable 12 in One Mochi Pack (select from above mentioned flavours). Contact t-Lounge by Dilmah via their Instagram/Facebook pages or WhatsApp on 077 282 2001 to place an order for direct delivery to your doorstep in Colombo and its suburbs , the release said.