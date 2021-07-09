IMPORTANT: Please share ‘Stay at home order extended’ translated social media tiles in 58 languages

Stay-at-home order extended

Everyone living in Greater Sydney, Blue Mountains, Shellharbour, Central Coast and Wollongong must stay at home until midnight on 16 July. You can only leave home for these reasons:

• Shopping for food or other essential goods and services

• Medical care or providing care for someone else (including having a COVID-19 test)

• Getting vaccinated (unless you are a close contact)

• Essential work or education, where you cannot work or study from home

• Exercising outdoors in groups of less than 10 people

Masks must be worn indoors, except in your home.

www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19

