In Memory of THEODORE WANIGARATNAM RAMANADEN 1930 – 2021

Source:-mhfh

OBITUARY OF THEODORE WANIGARATNAM RAMANADEN

September 3, 1930 – Colombo, Sri Lanka

January 20, 2021 – Calgary, Alberta, Canada

It is with much sadness that the family of Theodore Ramanaden, age 90, announces his passing on January 20, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Theodore is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rita Ramanaden in Calgary, daughter Sherine Selvaratnam, son Isidore Ramanaden, son-in-law Hiran Selvaratnam, granddaughters, Sabrina and Shemara, many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and their children. Theodore was predeceased by his youngest daughter, Trina Ramanaden, in June 2020.

He was born in Colombo, Sri Lanka to his late parents, Canon S.H.W. and Mary Ramanaden. Theodore was the eldest of four children and was predeceased by his infant sister Mary and his brothers Sylvester and Nathaniel Ramanaden.

Theodore was educated in his early years at St Thomas’ College in Colombo and later moved with his parents to Batticaloa to complete high school. He trained in mechanical engineering at the Government Technical College, Colombo, and worked at the government factory in Kolonnawa.

Leaving Sri Lanka in 1961, Theodore was employed in Nigeria as a senior mechanical engineer and in 1968 came to Calgary to settle down with his wife and young children, Sherine and Isidore. His youngest daughter Trina, was born in Calgary, in 1975. In Calgary he worked as a very successful life insurance underwriter with Prudential Life Assurance and then with SunLife of Canada until his retirement.

Theodore was an avid photographer, a plant-lover, an accomplished pianist, a much-loved gentleman, and the ultimate entertainer. He was God-fearing, kind-hearted, ever ready with a joke or anecdote and always supportive of family and friends.

We love you so much Theodore/Appah/Dad/Grandpa and will miss you more than words can express. We are so thankful for the assurance that you belong to Jesus and are with Him for eternity.



There is a Public Viewing for those wishing to pay their respects at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Crowfoot, 82 Crowfoot Circle NW, Calgary, AB) on Monday, February 1, 2021 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. MST. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 20 attendees are welcome at a time. Masks are mandatory.

A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. MST and will be livestreamed at https://www.stjamescalgary.com/live. This Service can be viewed until February 16, 2021 at

https://www.stjamescalgary.com/podcasts/funerals/2021-02-02-funeral-for-theodore-ramanaden

Condolences, photos, and tributes may be shared and viewed on Theodore’s obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Theodore’s memory directly to:

Mouth and Foot Painting Artists

183 St. Clair Avenue West

Toronto, Ontario M4V 1P1

Canada Phone: +1 (416) 362-9992

Toll free: +1 (866) 637-2226

mfpa@mfpacanada.com

or

Diabetes Association Calgary

220 6223 2nd Street SE

Calgary, Alberta T2H 1J5

Canada Phone: +1 (403) 266-0620

Email: abinfo@diabetes.ca

In living memory of Theodore Ramanaden, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Crowfoot, 82 Crowfoot Circle NW, CALGARY, AB T3G 2T3, Telephone: 403-241-0044.

