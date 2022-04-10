by In

Inaugural VICTOR MELDER Lecture Series – by Dr Samanthi Gunawardena will present a talk on: “THE HISTORY OF SRI LANKAN MIGRATION TO AUSTRALIA” ( 13 April 2022 – 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm – Melbourne event)

Sri Lankan New Year Cutural Day

Wednesday 13 April 2PM – 8PM

At Clayton Community Centre, 9-15 Cooke Street, Clayton

Free admission via booking (use below link)

Contact: www.trybooking.com/BXUWK

As part of the Sinhala & Tamil New Year celebration, the City of Monash is having an inaugural Victor Melder lecture series

(which will be held each year, with a talk by different speakers).

The lecture is on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 6.00 to 8.00pm at the Clayton Community Centre, 9 – 15, Cooke Street, Clayton.