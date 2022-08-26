India urges its citizens to examine relevant factors before undertaking visit to Sri Lanka

India on Thursday urged its nationals planning to visit Sri Lanka to exercise caution and especially called on them to consider factors like currency convertibility and the fuel situation in that country before undertaking any essential travel.

“We have been following the developments there. Our understanding is that Indians are still the largest source of tourists for Sri Lanka,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

As regards to the travel of Indians to Sri lanka in the current situation, let me emphasise that safety and well being of Indian nationals during their stay outside India including in Sri Lanka in this particular case, is always of prime interest to us,” he said.

Bagchi was replying to a question on the issue during his weekly media briefing.

“Our endeavour is to prevent any untoward incidents involving Indians outside India…we would, therefore, encourage Indians to exercise all care and caution while in Sri Lanka.

“They should examine all relevant factors including currency convertibility and the fuel situation before undertaking any essential travel to Sri Lanka,” Bagchi added.(TOI)