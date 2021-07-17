Indiscipline shouldn’t be tolerated – Aravinda

Source:Dailynews

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Aravinda de Silva believes that severe disciplinary action should be taken against national cricketers who behave in an inappropriate manner during overseas tours.

The legendary batsman made these observations during a television talk show, referring to the three national players Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka who have been suspended for their indiscipline behaviour in England recently.

“They should have realised their misbehaviour and especially what was the fault they have done off the field.”

“They should realise their responsibility and represent the country. When a bio-bubble is created they have to live according to the rules and regulations.

“These three players have had bad records earlier in their career. If we had given the suitable punishment at that time they would have not repeated this type of mistake.”“If we cannot give them the suitable punishment they will never learn a lesson from this incident.”