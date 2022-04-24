Invitation to ANZAC Day Participation by Sri Lanka Ex-Services

Dear Friends,

I am happy to inform you that the Anzac Day activities would go ahead this year, despite a brief lock down which fortunately did not get extended.

This year the whole ceremony will be held at Brookfield showground and approx. 5000 people including school children are expected at the venue.

Details for the day is as follows:

Date -Monday, 25th April 2022

Location – Brookfield Showgrounds, 550 Brookfield Road, Brookfield

Time – Parade starts at 9.00 am

Dress – Blazer with medals, light colour shirt with service tie and black trouser.

Anzac Parade – Parade will commence marching at the war cemetery next to the showground at 9.00 am. Sri Lankan veterans will march behind Sri Lankan and Australian flag bearers similar to 2021.

Ceremony at the showground – After the parade, with the Australian and Sri Lankan veterans seated at the ground amidst public attendance.

Shell Green T20 Cricket match – Following the end of the ceremony at the showgrounds, the cricket match between the ADF team and Lord mayor’s team will commence around 11.00 am.

Throughout the day we will also be having a Sri Lankan stall and a food truck serving authentic Sri Lankan food set up on the grounds.

I look forward to seeing you there.

