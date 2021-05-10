James Koch stars in ‘Lionsgate’

Source:Sundayobserver

Frederick James Koch of Sri Lankan descent stars with Academy award and Golden Globe award nominees Eric Roberts and Mickey Rourke in the ‘Lionsgate’ distributed film ‘Night Walk’ for worldwide release on June 15.The world premiere will be held at the prestigious Landmark theatre in Hollywood on June 13.

In this modern-day Romeo and Juliet story, star-crossed lovers are torn apart by cultural tensions between the East and the West. Sarah takes her American boyfriend Frank to her home in the Arab world.

After an incident during a night stroll, Frank is imprisoned by the corrupt Police for Sarah’s murder. His quest for justice turns into a spiritual journey led by Muslim inmates, from the moderate convert to terror-linked fundamentalists.

Frederick James Koch plays the compelling part of an investigative journalist who is also the best friend of Frank played by Sean Stone, son of multi- Academy award winner Oliver Stone.

Hunted and pursued with a price on his head, Frederick James Koch’s character is finally killed when he is forced off a cliff in his vehicle on Mulholland Drive leaving Frank to take on his accusers alone while in Jail.

Night Walk was shot on the streets of Hollywood,Bel Air and Beverly Hills with some exotic scenes filmed on locations in Casablanca, Marrakech and Rabat in Morocco.

The official ‘Lionsgate’ released trailer is currently on youtube and other social media platforms. Attention to detail by director Aziz Tazi on a story written by him much in keeping with the issues of the heart in a world of religious suspicion and persecution makes compelling viewing with a strong supporting international cast.