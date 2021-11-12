John Keells Properties reports soaring demand for real-estate at VGCR

John Keells Properties has reported a strong demand for the real-estate options at The Victoria Golf and Country Resort (VGCR). The country’s leading property developer has announced that over 50% of its exclusive Sunrise Ridge Holiday Homes have been sold to date and they have also sold out all the premium land plots from phase one which was launched in September 2020.

The 16-villa Sunrise Ridge development -designed by renowned architect and urban designer Madhura Prematilleke- is set at the heart of the pristine fairway, and features two bedrooms with en-suite baths, a kitchenette, living room, and private deck in each 2,000 sq.ft impeccably designed villa. Having claimed a stake in this secluded hillside oasis, homeowners can soon wake up to expansive views of the golf course and the spectacular Victoria reservoir.

“The freedom to own a villa of their dreams and not have the hassle of constructing or managing the property has exerted a decisive influence on buyers,” commented Nadeem Shums, Head of Sales and Marketing at John Keells Properties on the developer’s strong sales performance. “What we offer at the VGCR is a unique turnkey development with a six-year management period, where you can be a part of an exclusive golfing community. We continue to see a growing demand for leisure linked real estate investment opportunities in the country, which is a reflection of how market sentiment is moving in a positive direction.”

Ever since the announcement of its residential offering last year, the VGCR properties have emerged as a top investment choice for those seeking an unrivalled elevated lifestyle without having to bear the onus of maintenance and operational costs. The holiday homes have been offered up as turnkey projects, priced from Rs 55 million onwards, where VGCR will manage the property for the first six years, with all costs borne by the golf course. Among other benefits, homeowners can enjoy a complimentary five-year membership at the Club, discounts on food and beverages, up to a 90-day free stay, and a share of the hotel room revenue during the six-year management period.

Additionally, John Keells Properties has collaborated with Troon International – the largest and most established golf management company in the world for the management of the 120-acre 18-hole championship golf course.

Located in picturesque Digana -less than 100 miles away from Colombo and just a short drive from Kandy-, both aficionados and beginners of the sport look towards the VGCR for its world-class facilities, but also for its accessibility from the city and breathtaking panoramic views – the ideal luxe upcountry retreat.

Development of the Kandy highway will improve accessibility to VGCR and the journey time expected to come down significantly once the highway is completed.

For further information on the exclusive real estate options at VGCR, please contact 0712376376 or visit www.golfsrilanka.com.