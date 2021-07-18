John Keells Properties reports steady construction progress on TRI-ZEN

Construction is progressing steadily on TRI-ZEN, John Keells Properties’ highly anticipated residential development in Colombo 02. The property developer has reported that the project is moving forward in anticipation of completion in 2023. A welcome update for both investors and the industry alike, amidst an extended global health crisis.

Structural work is currently ongoing for the 25th floor of Tower 1, the 27th floor of Tower 2, and the 29th floor of Tower 3 which faces Union Place. Interior masonry work has also commenced and has progressed to the 13th and 14th floors of the complex. This has allowed for MEP work to proceed, with the installation of plumbing, fire systems, and electrical conduiting already underway.

TRI-ZEN is a joint venture between Indra Traders (Pvt) Ltd. and John Keells Properties. TRI-ZEN’s contractor and global leader in construction, China State Construction Engineering Corporation LTD., has forged through with the project during this particularly challenging period.

“The past year has been extremely challenging for everyone in Sri Lanka given the huge range of complexities of operating in the midst of the pandemic,” said Nayana Mawilmada, Sector Head of John Keells Properties. “Despite the challenges, it is exciting to now see TRI-ZEN really taking shape. The rapid progress achieved is testament to the resilience and commitment of our exceptional team.”

On completion, TRI-ZEN will comprise of a trio of residential towers, yielding a total of 891 apartments; each of which will include a mix of one, two and three bedroomed units, with two-bedroomed apartments starting at 36 million rupees. Each unit will be outfitted with a suite of world-class smart home technology and design features, allowing for residents to enjoy an upscale and contemporary lifestyle.

As an urban escape, TRI-ZEN will also provide a suite of residential amenities, green spaces, a jogging track, swimming pool, fitness and wellness studios, and a games room, among many others.

What makes the apartment complex most attractive to potential homeowners is its location just a few steps or a short drive away from Colombo’s main public transport terminals, business hubs, schools, hospitals, attractions and entertainment venues. TRI-ZEN brings new meaning to ‘urban smart living’.

For further information John Keells Properties can be reached on +94702294294 or www.trizen.lk