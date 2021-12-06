Journey To Bethlehem – Marayong (12th December 2021)

Brush away the troubles and worries of 2021 and usher in the Christmas season at a very special gathering on Sunday, December 12, at the Polish Church, Marayong, from 5pm.

The free annual Christmas event is organised by the Sri Lankan NSW Catholic Association, and is open to everyone. Christian Don Rukhantha, one of the organisers, said Christmas is a time to celebrate the coming of Our Lord. He said the association has planned a variety of items to make this a memorable evening.

“The highly-anticipated event will include mass, a nativity play, music and dance, and of course the popular carols, without which Christmas is not Christmas as we know it,” Christian said.

“We will also be launching a wonderful new Sinhalese Christmas album available on CD and USB, which is recorded by popular artistes in Sri Lanka and Sydney. All proceeds from this album will be donated to the Future Projects Fund of the Sri Lankan NSW Catholic Association, so it is for a very worthy cause.”

Participants can enjoy some of the tastiest Sri Lankan snacks in town for just $10 a pack, which includes a soft drink.

“We look forward to sharing the Christmas joy and proclaiming the good news,” Christian said. “This is a free event, but the seats are limited.”

You can pre-order the Christmas album for $20 and book your snack packs by contacting info@slnswcath.com.

What: A Night of Christmas Joy celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

When: Sunday, December 12.

Where: Our Lady of Czestochowa Queen of Poland Church, 116-132, Quakers Rd, Marayong.

Time: From 5pm

Cost: Free

Contact: Rukshan 0432 473 218; Christian 0401 209 005 or Fidel