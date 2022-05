Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 107 27 05 2022

We promised you a packed Friday. Well….here it is – packed to the brim.

Are we going to get the money? The new Finance Minister’s priorities, art that looks at trauma, Bharathanatyam & hip hop, literary swoops and celebrating turtles is on today’s Prime Group Kaleidoscope.

DON’T FORGET – Enjoy,