Kandy Esala Perahera artistes may go into bio-bubble – Diyawadana Nilame- by Asela KURULUWANSA

Source:Dailynews

Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela says all the artistes participating in the Kandy Esala Perahera this year may go into a bio-bubble, if health authorities recommend it.

He said a decision in this regard will be taken in the near future. However, the Diyawadana Nilame said all artistes slated to take part in the Kandy Esala Perahera have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

He also said that all arrangements have been made to hold the Perahera successfully, in keeping with ancient customs.

He said the relevant decisions to ensure the safety of the artistes as well as the public will be taken on the advice of health authorities.

The Diyawadana Nilame was speaking at a meeting held at the Sri Dalada Maligawa recently regarding the holding of this year’s Kandy Esala Perahera.

He said that in addition to the artistes, a group of people including members of the Adivasi community who come for special rituals during the Perahera were also vaccinated.

The Kap planting ceremony of this year’s Esala Festival is scheduled for August 9, the first Kumbal Perahera on August 13 and the first Randoli Perahera will parade the streets on August 18. The Perahera will end on August 22.