Kataragama Esala Perahera begins today-by M.IRFAN ZAKARIYA

Source:Dailynews

The first Esala Perahera of the historic Ruhunu Maha Kataragama Devalaya will commence today, said Basnayake Nilame Dishan Gunasekera.

The theme of this year’s Perahera is ‘End the COVID pandemic’ and wish the people a speedy recovery. The procession will conclude the next morning after the Menik River Water Cutting ceremony. The Fire Festival will be held on July 20th night and will continue until 4:30 p.m.

The Basnayake Nilame said that this year’s Pada Yathra pilgrimage will not be held due to health reasons.

He said that only five dance troupes will be participating in the perahera this year and all of them will be subjected to PCR tests and quarantined and later introduced to the Perahera.