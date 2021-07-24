“KELLY KLASSICS” FOR eLANKA – By Des Kelly

A regular “Music-Break” anywhere

has never hurt anyone at anytime, & so,

especially for every member & reader of e”Lanka, scrolling through this great website, a piece of good music, picked at random, by e’Lanka’s Mr.Music will be just what is needed to enhance what is already very good reading, by thousands of good folk around the World. There is a superb English quote

“If Music be the food of life, play on”!!.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief). eLanka.