Kingslake implements Infor SyteLine at HITEC Sensors in record time

HITEC Sensors, the pioneers in Advanced Sensor Solutions, can now successfully leverage the globally renowned end-to-end ERP platform Infor SyteLine for its integrated operations, following the successful deployment of the software by Kingslake. Kingslake, Sri Lanka’s leading manufacturing solutions experts, with its team of solutions specialists, ensured that HITEC was able to make a seamless transition of its processes, and go live well within the estimated period of delivery.

In leveraging the globally renowned Infor SyteLine ERP platform, HITEC Sensors stands to gain significant enhancements in the efficiency and quality of its manufacturing processes. Offering a wide range of capabilities from advanced planning and material management to financials, SyteLine delivers an entire suite of manufacturers’ needs within one deeply personalised package.

“For HITEC we have implemented the latest version of Infor SyteLine with all the core modules such as Inventory Management, Order Processing, Purchasing, Manufacturing and Finance, together with Advanced Planning & Scheduling, Quality Control, Production Data Collection, Document Management, etc.,” said Kingslake Vice President of Business Consulting, Shalika Pituwala. “This will allow HITEC to have full control over all of their processes like never before.”

“The software implementation team for HITEC comprised of our specialist engineering professionals who actively worked alongside the corporation, allowing for the successful completion and smooth deployment of the project on time,” she added.

Upul Tennakoon, General Manager of HITEC Sensors in Sri Lanka, who has been leading HITEC’s team in the country for the past decade, commented, “We are very pleased that Kingslake has successfully completed the implementation of Infor SyteLine ERP system, and we look forward to continuing our growing partnership with them.”

Anura Pahalage, HITEC Project Manager for SyteLine ERP implementation also commented, “It was a pleasure working with the Kingslake team who were very professional in delivering this project on time; one that is certainly going to enhance our pre-existing operations.” Anura leads the industrial manufacturing and business operations at the HITEC facility in Sri Lanka, and has extensive hands-on experience in manufacturing engineering as well as in process development.

Kingslake has been in the business of creating mission-critical software solutions for over 25 years; utilising that experience to build smart connected solutions that enable demand-driven excellence. The company delivers state-of-the-art solutions built with a mix of best-of-breed ERP systems, specialized software solutions, and experienced dynamic consultants. Kingslake’s team of experienced professionals always ensure that their customers gain a competitive edge by the clever use of software.

For nearly five decades HITEC Sensors has pioneered the design and manufacture of load cells, strain gauge-based force and torque sensors, instruments, and complete test systems as part of its broad portfolio of technology driving custom sensor solutions. Headquartered in Massachusetts, USA, the company has a specialist facility in Sri Lanka.

As a subsidiary of Humanetics, the global name in precision test systems and sensor solutions, HITEC Sensors is bolstered by a group with over 850 employees across 21 facilities strategically located around the world; with the global corporate headquarters situated in Michigan, USA.

Captions:

Kingslake 1: Shalika Pituwala, Vice President of Business Consulting, Kingslake

Kingslake 2: Dilshan Perera, Vice President of Sales, Kingslake

Kingslake 3: Upul Tennakoon, General Manager, HITEC Sensors Sri Lanka

Kingslake 4: Anura Pahalage, Business Development Manager, HITEC Sensors

Kingslake 5: HITEC factory