Lankan Embassy in Germany holds webinar on ‘Finding a Market for Agri Products in EU’

Source:FT

A webinar on ‘Finding a Market for Agri Products in EU’ with a special focus on organic markets, organised by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Germany in collaboration with the Import Promotion Desk of Germany and Export Development Board of Sri Lanka was held on 29 July, with over 200 participants across large to SME Agri sector exporters.

Following the immensely successful webinar held in June on ‘Market Trends in EU in Agri Products Sector,’ this webinar was focused on imparting knowledge on how to identify prospective buyers through market intelligence, research and techniques.



Angi Martinez

Kicking off the webinar, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Germany Manori Unambuwe highlighted the importance of market intelligence and the need to adopt research methodology, techniques and tools to gain insights, in finding the right buyer for tangible outcomes. Ambassador Unambuwe further highlighted that the decision of the President to make Sri Lanka a fully organic nation will add special impetus to Sri Lanka’s long-standing and consistent record as a reliable trading partner in the supply of high-quality agri products to the EU markets.

Keynote Speaker Gustavo Ferro, an expert in developing market intelligence for business promotion and sustainable trade, walked the audience through on how to conduct a proper market research using different techniques and tools, to identify potential buyers. Speaker Ferro further shared his expertise on novel concepts, in gaining market intelligence and explained how actionable insights would help to map out the supply chain and target the right market access points for exporters. He also shared his experience in different product segments with examples of customer/buyer behaviour and market structure in EU. Many questions raised by the attendees were also addressed during the Q&A.

Expert Sourcing and Markets of the Import Promotion Desk of Berlin Angi Martinez provided an overview of its activities to support Sri Lanka and Additional Director General, Development of the EDB Malani Baddegammage expressed views during the closing remarks.

The Embassy will be hosting further webinars on the art of approaching buyers, certifications and standards in EU and on sustainability and due diligence in supply chains, as a part of the webinar series to educate the agri export sector.