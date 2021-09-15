Lasith Malinga – Special Announcement – While my shoes will rest my love for the game will never rest

The experience that I have gained through the past 17 years will no longer be needed in the field since I have decided to retire from T20I Cricket marking my retirement from all formats of cricket.

But I will be continuously supporting the younger generations who thrives to uplift the spirit of the game and I will always be there with all who love the game. May the triple gem bless you all! –

Slinga 99-