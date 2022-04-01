Last Night of the Proms 2015 Royal Albert Hall, London

It was a delightful performance, watched by millions in the UK, Europe and around the world !.

Her brothers were Peterites.

Her grand parents – Douglas and Estelle were choristers at St. Mary’s Dehiwela.

Last Night of the Proms 2015 at the Royal Albert Hall, London packed with 6,000 people. Soprano, Danielle de Niese, with the BBC Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marin Alsop at the Last Night of the Proms 2015. An performer of Sri Lankan heritage – Her mother and father are Sri Lankans. The performance was broadcast live at halls in other major cities. Note the joy and nationalist fervor of the fans waving British, English, Scottish and Welsh flags!