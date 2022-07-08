Launch of Desmond De Silva Website – By Phyllis De Silva

This has been a long time coming! Desmond & I have discussed having a website for his body of work as part of his legacy. A lot of discussion and ideas were swapped but our busy lifestyle of constant travel and living out of suitcases meant this was yet another thing put on the ‘back burner’.

We had plenty of time during 2020/2021 to get it off the ground but we opted to take a break from work and just enjoy our home and garden and hanging out with each other.

Since his passing it has been my mission to get things done which will also help me heal.

So here it is FINALLY…Desmond De Silva’s website https://desmonddesilva.com/

Linked to it is also his dedicated fb page https://www.facebook.com/Desmond -De -Silva-Community-110014028422958 for uploading your photos and stories on how you celebrated Desmond’s birthday on Wednesday 13th July.

Wherever you are in the world, at whatever time it is, please celebrate his life and his music and post photos on the fb link above or through the Desmond De Silva Website. As long as we all keep listening, with joy, to Des’ music he will live in our hearts forever.

So, on 13 July, with joy and a song in our hearts, join me and his millions of fans around the world in celebrating his wonderful life.

And if you would like to join me and the Tea Leaf Trust, in helping to educate young people in Sri Lanka through the Desmond De Silva Development Centre and have your name or the name of a loved one who has passed, on the permanent Desmond De Silva Legacy Wall, Donate here:https://gofund.me/8545507b

Together Let’s Keep his Memory & Music Alive!