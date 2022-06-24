Leading French travel agents arrive to experience Sri Lankan hospitality

Source:Dailynews

Seven leading French travel agents arrived in Sri Lanka on June 1 for an eight-night, nine-day tour of Sri Lanka to experience all that Sri Lanka has to offer. During their stay they will be visiting tourism hotspots such Kandy, Passikudah, Sigiriya and Polonnaruwa while also exploring lesser-known destinations such as Mandaramnuwara, Galoya and Inginiyagala. The familiarization tour is organized by leading destination management company Connaissance De Ceylan (Pvt) Ltd & Theme Resorts & Spas (Pvt) Ltd, its hotel arm in partnership with SriLankan Airlines and Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau. ‘In order for the country’s economy to bounce back and to have a steady flow of much needed forex, we should relook at reviving the tourism industry of the country to its former glory. Whatever the domestic issues, tourism industry stakeholders should be facilitated to make a quick come back’, said Connaissance and Theme Resorts Chairman Chandra Wickramasinghe who was at the Airport with his team to welcome the group.