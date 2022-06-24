Veteran actress Leonie Kotelawala passes away

Source:Dailynews

Veteran actress Leonie Kotelawala passed away yesterday. She was 78.

In 1962, she participated in a drama competition organized by the Sri Lanka Arts Council and won accolades for her role in the drama ‘Sama’. She later acted in the film produced under the same name and entered the field of cinema.

She has acted in films like Chandali, Pipena Kumudu and Vajira.