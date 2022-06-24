Veteran actress Leonie Kotelawala passes away
Source:Dailynews
Veteran actress Leonie Kotelawala passed away yesterday. She was 78.
In 1962, she participated in a drama competition organized by the Sri Lanka Arts Council and won accolades for her role in the drama ‘Sama’. She later acted in the film produced under the same name and entered the field of cinema.
She has acted in films like Chandali, Pipena Kumudu and Vajira.
She contributed to many popular teledramas such as Tara Devi, Kumarihami, Charitha Thunak Charulatha, Hiruta Muwawen and Nadayo to name a few.