We have to protect players from injury and focus on T20 World Cup, says Prof. Arjuna de Silva-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Sri Lankan champion leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga didn’t play the third ODI against Australia yesterday at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. The team Management is still looking at how he is recovering from the injury said Sri Lanka Cricket Medical Committee Chairman Prof. Arjuna de Silva yesterday. Hasaranga did not play the second ODI against Australia at Pallekele and underwent an MRI scan.

Hasaranga was diagnosed with a groin muscle strain during the first ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and his MRI report showed the extent of his injury.

The team management, selectors and physiotherapists, and skipper Dasun Shanaka discussed Hasaranga’s issue and decided to rest him for the third ODI according to a reliable source. Hasaranga is not out from this series and he is available for the next two ODI’s.

Hasaranga had a training session before the match while he was batting at MAX Academy nets as well as bowling at R. Premadasa side wicket just before the match which is good news for the Sri Lankan cricket lovers.

Hasaranga has a slight injury and it may be not very serious and most important is for him to recover fully said, Arjuna de Silva.

This never happens to players from Australia, England, New Zealand. That’s the main reason why we must prevent players from getting injured but this theory is not applied well in Sri Lanka.

Hasaranga has three more ODIs against Australia and the entire Lanka Premier League cricket tournament before the T20 world cup. He should focus on world T20. It all depends on his injury recovery period.