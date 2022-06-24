Navy apprehends illegal migrants-by Sumithra Kumarihany Kanthale Group Corr

Source:Dailynews

The Navy in the eastern seas on Wednesday apprehended a trawler with 64 persons who were attempting to illegally migrate to Australia.

The sailors attached to the Eastern Naval Command intercepted a local fishing trawler and took into custody 64 persons along with the trawler used for the illegal activity. Among the individuals were 50 males including seven persons involved in this racket, 11 females and three children.

The suspects held in this naval patrol are residents of Trincomalee, Mullaitivu and Jaffna. They will be handed over to the Trincomalee Harbour Police for onward legal proceedings.

The Navy urges the public to avoid being convicted before the law by being caught in the trap of smugglers who persuade innocent people to engage in an illegal and perilous sea voyage to migrate from the island. It has been continuously observed that faulty fishing vessels are being used for such journeys and they are not at all seaworthy. As such, the Navy warns the public that attempting to migrate by these vessels could pose a high risk to their lives.