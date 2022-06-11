Leonard Woolf’s Remarkable Novel – By Dr Michael Roberts

Nick Rankin, in BBCnews, 23 May 2014, where the title runs thus: “Leonard Woolf’s forgotten Sri Lankan novel” …… The Bloomsbury Group and Sri Lanka are rarely spoken of in the same breath, but that is partly because Leonard Woolf’s groundbreaking first novel, The Village in the Jungle, is unjustly ignored, argues writer and broadcaster Nick Rankin.

She was born Virginia Stephen, daughter of the Victorian bookman Sir Leslie Stephen, but when she married in 1912, her name changed to Virginia Woolf, and she went on to become the best-known woman writer of the 20th Century.

Her lesser-known husband, Leonard Woolf, however, wrote and published a novel first. That almost forgotten book, first published in 1913, is called The Village in the Jungle and it is a remarkable work because it is the first novel in English literature to be written from the indigenous point of view rather than the coloniser’s. 4 documentary, Woolf in the Jungle, on the BBC iPlayer

When he graduated from Cambridge in 1904, Leonard Woolf joined the Colonial Civil Service and was sent to Ceylon, where he stayed for the next seven years. Woolf was a liberal intellectual – he travelled out with the complete works of Voltaire in his luggage, in 70 volumes – and he was not enamoured of the white colonial society he found himself in. He threw himself into his administrative work, was promoted to Assistant Government Agent and in 1908 he was put in charge of running his own district in south-east Ceylon, Hambantota Province, which covered 1,000 square miles and contained 100,000 people.

Woolf taught himself Sinhalese and Tamil and he travelled all over his district, dealing with agriculture, justice, public health, road-building, taxation and petty problems of every kind. He got to know the people of the area and the hard lives that they led. He kept a detailed diary of his daily activities, which still survives and was published in 1963, and he drew on it heavily when he came to write The Village in the Jungle on his return to England in 1911. There’s a murder in the novel, for example, which is just like an incident which Woolf himself had to investigate, the corpse slowly swelling in the heat. And there’s a trial, which takes place in the very court-room in Hanbantota where Woolf himself sat as the magistrate. So the book is detailed in its authenticity and observation. It’s not invented by someone who hasn’t been there.

Perhaps this is why the book is so well known in Sri Lanka – it’s seen as a sociological or ethnographic description of south-east Ceylon in the early 1900s – and almost completely neglected in Britain. It’s not part of the literature of Imperial Adventure – there’s no white hero finding King Solomon’s Mines or a Treasure Island. It’s not part of the literature of Imperial Derangement either. There’s no Mr Kurtz, driven mad by the atrocities of enslavement, as in Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness. The Village in the Jungle is different because it’s not about Us, but wholly about Them. It was very advanced in 1913, when many people in Europe were racist.

Leonard Woolf said that his experience of empire made him a liberal, and his later witnessing of poverty in the East End of London made him a socialist. He worked with the Co-Operative movement, became a Fabian and wrote a book in 1916, International Government, which influenced the founders of the League of Nations, the forerunner of the United Nations. There followed other works on economics and imperialism and a five-volume autobiography before he died in 1969.