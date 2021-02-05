Letters of Congratulations received by Anton Swan in regards to the OAM from the Governor of Qld. the Premier of Qld and the Senator of Qld. Also the Director of DFAT Feb 5, 2021 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles Tagged Anton Swan Letters of Congratulations received by Anton Swan in regards to the OAM from the Governor of Qld. the Premier of Qld and the Senator of Qld. Also the Director of DFAT Share This Post Prev Health & Views January 1st issue 2021 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake Next It’s time; Ashley-By Rex Clementine