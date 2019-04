Lighting up Sydney Opera House Sails in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, today 28 April 2019

This is to inform that Premier of New South Wales Hon Gladys Berejiklian in a show of support, respect and solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka in the wake of Easter Sunday explosions, will project the colours of Sri Lankan flag on sails of the Sydney Opera House today, 28 April 2019 from 6.00pm to midnight.



Yours Sincerely

Lal Wickrematunge

Consul General