Long jumper Sarangi wins first place at Swiss meet – By DHAMMIKA RATNAWEERA

Source:sundayobserver.lk

Sri Lankan champion long jumper Sarangi Silva won the first place at the Athletic Ageneve Meeting 2022 at the Bout- de- Monde Stadium in Geneva, Switzerland yesterday.

Sarangi the 26 year old athlete had a leap of 6.33m to finish in first place to take the gold medal. She was earlier able to compete at two international meets last week in Austria.

National athletic coach Y.K Kularatne who is Sarangi’s coach said she had improved despite limited training ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Sarangi is a product of Panadura Sumangala Balika and she also qualified for the next Asian Games in China.