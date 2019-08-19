Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  LOOKING TO CONTACT RELATIVES OF MR NATHANIEL BROHIER

LOOKING TO CONTACT RELATIVES OF MR NATHANIEL BROHIER

NATHANIEL BROHIER

Isuru Andradi, an old boy of Alutgama Vidyalaya is seeking to contact relatives of the late Mr

Nathaniel Lorenzo Brohier aka Nathaniel Henry Brohier, who founded the school in 1890, when

it was known as  Methodist Boys English School,  and Brohier was the first principal, 1890 – 1914.

He is also seeking to contact Mr C.J.Fredrick (Vice Principal) or his relatives. M Fredrick had migrated

to Australia.

All information is being sought in view of publishing a history of the school.

Any information in this connection, is welcome.

 

