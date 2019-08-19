“Real World*
The following about the gifted Michael Jackson maybe disputed but not the facts given in the lower half of this message –
So please read it fully and you may realise how you have missed the simple , the obvious facts of Life , the REAL WORLD :
Michael Jackson wanted to live for 150 years.
He appointed 12 doctors at home who would daily examine him from hair to toenails.
His food was always tested in laboratory before serving.
Another 15 people were appointed to look after his daily exercise and workout.
His bed had the technology to regulate the oxygen level.
Organ donors were kept ready so that whenever needed they could immediately donate their organ . The maintenance of these donors were taken care of by him.
He was proceeding with a dream of living for 150 years.
Alas ! He failed.
On 25th June 2009, at the age of 50, his heart stopped functioning. The constant effort of those 12 doctors didn’t work.
Even, the combined efforts of doctors from Los Angeles and California too couldn’t save him.
The person who would never put a step forward without the doctors suggestion for his last 25 years, couldn’t fufill his dream of living 150 years.
Jackson’s final journey was watched live by 2.5 million people which is the longest live telecast till date.
On the day he died,i.e. 25th June ’09 at 3.15 pm, Wikipedia, Twitter,AOL’s instant messenger stopped working. About 8 lakh people together searched Michael Jackson on Google.
Jackson tried to challenge death but death challenged him back.
The materialistic life in this materialistic world embraces materialistic death instead of a normal one. This is the rule of life.
Now let’s think.
Are we earning for the builders, engineers, designers or decorators?
Whom do we want to impress by showing expensive house, car and extravagant wedding ?
Do you remember the food items in the wedding reception which you had attended couple of days ago?
Why are we working like an animal in life ?
For the comfort of how many generations do we want to save?
Most of us have one or two children. Have you ever thought how much do we need and how much do we want?
Do we consider that our children won’t be able to earn much and so its necessary to save some extra for them?
Do you spend some time with yourself, family or friends in the week?
Do you spend 5% of your earning on yourself?
Why don’t we find happiness in life along with what we earn ?
If you think deeply, your heart might fail to work. You will suffer from slip disc, high cholesterol, insomnia etc. etc.
Conclusion : Spend some time for yourself. We don’t own any property, its only in some documents that our name is written temporarily.
When we say “ this is my property ”, God passes a crooked smile.
Don’t create an impression on a person seeing his car or dress. Our great mathematicians and scientists used bicycle or scooter for commuting.
Its not a sin to be rich, but to be rich only with money is a sin.
Control life or else life will control you.
The things which really matter at the end of life is contentment, satisfaction and peace.
Sadly, these cannot be bought.
Source – *Real World*
Leave a Reply