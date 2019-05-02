Lord’s announces Sangakkara as MCC President – Island paper

Source: Island news paper

Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara will be the next President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Lord’s announced yesterday. The former Sri Lankan captain will take up the post on the 1st October 2019 and will serve for a period of one year. He will become the first non-British President.

His nomination was announced by the current President, Anthony Wreford, at the MCC Annual General Meeting yesterday at Lord’s.

Sangakkara is already heavily involved with MCC and delivered a powerful and memorable MCC Spirit of Cricket Cowdrey Lecture in 2011. In 2012, he was awarded Honorary Life Membership of the Club. In the same year, he joined MCC’s World Cricket committee and remains an active member.

“It is a huge honour to be named the next President of MCC and it is a role that I am thoroughly looking forward to. The year 2020 is going to be yet another significant one in cricket, especially at Lord’s, and I am thrilled that I am going to be able to play a part in supporting its future as President of MCC.”

Sangakkara appears twice on the Honours Boards at Lord’s, with both innings coming in 2014. He hit 147 in the Test Match draw with England, and 112 in Sri Lanka’s One-Day International victory over the same opposition.

Sangakkara’s year of office will begin on 1st October 2019 and will conclude on 30th September 2020. His tenure will include another busy year at Lord’s next summer, with two England Test Matches against West Indies and Pakistan and the launch of The Hundred competition.

MCC President, Anthony Wreford said: “As MCC looks to broaden both our horizons and international reputation, I’m delighted that Kumar has accepted the invitation to be the next President of MCC. He is an outstanding individual both on and off the field and will make a huge contribution to the Club. In a World Cup and Ashes year he will also have a significant role to play as President Designate.”