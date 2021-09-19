Luxury Kottu Restaurant in Sri Lanka !! Serving Unbelievable Kottu Varieties

Mr. Kottu Grand Wellawatte will bring you the same Mouth-watering delight and an International Family restaurant experience. This is the largest outlet of the Mr. Kottu franchise so far, having more dining space, extravagant interior, modern infrastructure, and many more. Mr. Kottu Grand Wellawatte is now open for everyone and ready to ignite your taste buds with a thrilling food experience! Delivery Available on UberEats & PickMe Foods Open Hours: 10am to 11pm Reach out to all 3 outlets via One Hotline.

☎️ 0112 360 760 Rajagiriya | Jayewardenepura | Wellawatte Google Map Location: https://goo.gl/maps/ kio7YMmyvCyqTC6b7 17A Wellawatta Station Rd, Colombo 00600

FOOD PRICE

Banda’s Taste Meter (❤️ Best / 💚 Good / 💛 Average)

💚 Kottu Roll (Cheese Chicken): Rs.600/=

❤️ Egg Pasta Kottu: Rs.500/-

❤️ Fish Pasta Kottu: Rs.600/-

❤️ Chicken Pasta Kottu: Rs.600/-

❤️ Seafood Pasta Kottu: Rs.1000/-

💚 Egg Cheese Kottu: Rs.600/-

💚 Fish Cheese Kottu: Rs.700/-

💚 Chicken Cheese Kottu: Rs.800/-

💚 Seafood Cheese Kottu: Rs.1200/-

10% Service charge apply for dine-in orders.