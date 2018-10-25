MAATHRA 11: A CULTURAL NIGHT WITH EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCES

Lyceum International Schools held the 11th edition of their annual cultural dancing festival – Maathra, on 13thOctober 2018 which featured a magnificent show that celebrated the wonders of traditional Sri Lankan dancing with a host of unique cultural performances by the students. The Royal Institute of Colombo was the Platinum Sponsor for the event.

The distinguished chief guest at the Maathra 11 included His Excellency, President Maithripala Sirisena, as well as Founder of Lyceum International Schools, Dr. Mohan Lal Grero and Coordinating Principal of Lyceum International Schools, Dr. (Mrs.) Kumari Grero.

With 25 years of successfully guiding young through quality education along with the encouragement of co-curricular activities, all branches of Lyceum International Schools take much pride in developing the creativity and different talents of their students. A cultural dance event such as Maathra had been created to not only shine the spotlight on the artistic intricacy of classical Sri Lankan dance, but to highlight the importance of embracing and preserving one’s culture too.

Lyceum founder, Dr. Grero aimed to encourage young students to develop an interest in classical Sri Lankan dancing for these very reasons, and the students dance performances for Maathra have currently evolved to the levels of National Inter-School standards.

Following the excellence of the previous shows, Maathra 11 featured a variety of a truly vibrant combination of folk and traditional dance performances that included nearly 700 students from 7 Lyceum branches – Nugegoda, Panadura, Wattala, Ratnapura, Gampaha, Nuwara Eliya and Kurunegela. The audience was entertained with thirteen performances, including a special performance by the Lyceum Alumni.

The success of the enthralling show was much attributed to the dedicated efforts of the Chief Coordinator of Cultural Dancing of the Lyceum International Schools, Mr. Rasika Kothalawala, including the teachers who trained the students to bring forth their talents in outstanding performances. An excellent combination of teamwork, training and talented students was certainly obvious at the latest edition of Maathra.

