MAGA to design and build two flyovers in Colombo 2, valued at Rs. 5.2 billion

Source:Island

Two-lane bidirectional flyover along Uttarananda Mawatha will be 558m in length

Two-lane unidirectional flyover along Justice Akbar Mawatha will be 300m

Project scheduled for completion by mid-2022

Maga Engineering has begun construction of two new flyovers in Slave Island (Colombo 02), along Justice Akbar Mawatha and Uttarananda Mawatha.

The proposed flyovers will overarch two central intersections in Slave Island and the Coastal Line – one of the busiest railway tracks leading into the city, thereby easing heavy traffic congestion leading to Colombo’s Central Business District (CBD).

Colombo 02 is at the heart of the city’s real estate drive, with several new developments coming up alongside existing public and private commercial spaces, including the Cinnamon Life Integrated Resort. Due to over 100 gate closures per day, the Coastal Line running across Justice Akbar Mawatha and Uttarananda Mawatha results in daily travel time losses of more than 6 hours. With road traffic disruptions expected to worsen with upcoming developments to the Coastal Line from the Colombo Suburban Railway Development Project, the new flyovers will alleviate severe traffic congestion and provide a timely improvement to traffic flow in the long-term.

The project is implemented by the Road Development Authority (RDA) as part of an integrated traffic management solution for the Slave Island area. Maga Engineering has been contracted to design and construct the two flyovers valued at LKR 5.2 billion. The two-lane bidirectional flyover along Uttarananda Mawatha will be 558m in length and the two-lane unidirectional flyover along Justice Akbar Mawatha will be 300m, whilst the connecting branch flyover will be 288m in length. The superstructure will be made of concrete box-girders, whilst the substructure will comprise concrete piers and pile foundations. The project will also involve improvements to junctions, bridges, byroads, culverts, drainage and other retaining structures.

Commenting on the project, Chief Executive Director of MAGA Piyadasa Madarasinghe stated “The project is scheduled for completion by mid-2022, requiring its delivery in record time. In order to achieve this target, we are leveraging our in-depth construction experience in constructing major bridges and flyovers, involving innovative construction methodologies and intricate coordination. The road network in this area connects the rest of Colombo with its economic hub (Fort and Pettah) and its coastal region (Galle Face and Colombo Port City), therefore the project will bring great dividends once completed. We are proud to partner with the Ministry of Highways and RDA and contribute to the vision for a modern and accessible Colombo city.”