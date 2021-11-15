Marsh, Warner powers Australia to T20 World Cup triumph over formidable KIWIS -their first T 20 WC Pride – by Sunil Thenabadu (Sports editor – eLanka)

Williamson’s swashbuckling 85 in vain as New Zealand lose second consecutive global limited-overs final, but they were the Test Champions in year 2020

Australia 173 for 2 (Marsh 77*, Warner 53, Boult 2-18) beat New Zealand 172 for 4 (Williamson 85, Hazlewood 3-16) by eight wickets

The T 20 WC eighth edition with a hectic schedule of almost a month culminated with the final between Australia and the new Zealand both teams having demolished the more fancied opponents Pakistan and England in exhilarating run chases in the semi-finals in the final three to four overs.This has been a tournament having presented with complicated, two-paced pitches, and, as a consequence, it has recorded with the team chasing winning more than ninety percent of the matches .

Aaron Finch the Aussie skipper after winning the flip as the accepted norm in this tournament opted to field.The new opening pair of Daryl Mitchell ( the regular daring opener cum wicket keeper batsman Conway was on the injured list) and experienced Martin Guptill opened .The duo commenced with a flurry of hits to the ropes.In the third over of the innings Daryl Mitchell the architect of the Kiwis triumph lofted the second ball of spinner Glenn Maxwell over deep long on for a huge six. Both batsmen were in a belligerent mood scoring freely but unfortunately in the fourth over the Hazelwood’s second the hero in the semi-final edged to the keeper Wade off Hazlewood who earlier missed a hard chance off Maxwell . Kane Williamson joined Guptill but were tied down depriving boundaries. In the 10th over the duo, the second wicket pair survived but the run rate only just over five runs an over much like England and Pakistan in their respective semi-finals, New Zealand went at a sedate pace through the first ten overs of their innings . At the halfway point, they had only lost one wicket, but they had just 57 on the board. New Zealand had gone 32 balls sans a boundary was tied down mainly to the hostile bowling of Hazlewood.On the 11th over Williamson was determined to lift the run rate hit a number of boundaries and sixes too even when Adam.Zampa was introduced. In his second over Guptill mistimed a pull off Zampa was caught easily at deep mid wicket by Stoinis for a sedate 28 comprised in 35 ball with only three fours very unusual by Guptil’s standards .The score was then 76 for 2 in the twelfth over.Left handed hard hitting Glenn Phillips joined the skipper but he was not his usual self not timing his shots while Williamson was adding quick runs.He departed when the total on 144 in the 18th over.The hero in the semi-final against Pakistan left handed James Neeesham joined skipper who was aiming to a three figure exclusive ton was caught by Smith of Hazelwood for a well compiled 85 runs off just 48 balls with 10 fours and 3 sixes in the same over to be 148 for four wickets. The pair of Neeshan and wicket keeper Tim Seifert brought the total up to 172 in the allotted 20 overs which was not a winning score in a final against the formidable batting line up of the Aussies. Josh Hazlewood was exceptional capturing three wickets for just 16 runs in his allotted quota of four overs, Strangely Mitchell Starc conceded 60 runs in his quota of four overs sans a wicket.

The Aussies starts disastrously losing skipper Aaron Finch in the 3rd over caught off Boult with a solitary boundary facing only 7 balls.Mitchell Marsh joined David Warner .Both batted in flamboyant style until the 13th over after hoisting the 100 run mark simultaneously after Warner reached another half ton.Warner was dismissed for 53 clean bowled by Boult made in 38 balls with 4 fours and three sixes, Maxwell was sent in instead of Steve Smith in quest of quick runs ,who had not been scoring at all. But he soon got settled and developed a partnership with Marsh who was relentless on all opposing bowlers .The spinners Ish Sodhi and Santner not been impressive at all who went for easy runs.when Glex Maxwell scored the winning run off Tim Southee in his penultimate ball in his final over e was not out on 28 off 18 balls with 4 fours and a six Mitchel March was unbeaten on 77 compiled in 50 balls with 6 fours and 4 massive sixes.The third wicket pair had added 66 runs,the target was reached in the penultimate over with 7 balls to spare. Boult was the most successful and economical bowler having captured 2 for 18 in his quota of overs

Mitchel March was adjudicated as the “Player of the Match’ while David Warner was named the “ Man of the Series”

Australia lift the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy

Australia’s Dressing Room Celebrations | T20 World Cup