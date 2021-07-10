Mathews out of India series due to ‘personal reasons’

Source:Dailynews

Angelo Mathews will miss the white-ball series against India after requesting Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to relieve him from national duties until further notice amid the contractual dispute.

SLC yesterday announced that 29 of the 30 players considered for the white-ball series against India have signed the tour contract.

Last month, Sri Lanka’s players had refused to sign tour contracts for the England series amid an ongoing tussle with the board over an alleged lack of transparency in the central contracts.

The players felt the ratings system used for gradation lacked clarity and that the compensation they were offered was inadequate.

That was days before Sri Lanka’s departure for England for their limited-overs tour. The tour eventually went ahead as per schedule where Sri Lanka ended the tour winless.