Mathews, Pathiraja steer : Sri Lanka U-19 to easy win-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Pawan Pathiraja scored a fighting knock of 67 and Trevin Mathews finished with four wickets for 29 as Sri Lanka Under-19 defeated the touring Bangladesh Under-19 by 42 runs in the first Youth One Day match played at the Dambulla Stadium yesterday.

Sri Lanka Under-19 decided to bat first and scored 228 for nine wickets in 50 overs while Bangladesh Under-19 managed to score only 186 in 48.2 overs.

Off-spinner Mathews finished with a superb spell of four for 29 in his 10 overs while Shevon Daniel provided good support with two for 21.

However, Bangladesh number four batter Aich Mollah figured in a lone battle for his side and was last out after scoring a fine 86 in 93 balls with the help of nine fours.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Under-19 were struggling at 32 for three after 10 overs but left-hander Pathiraja made a useful knock of 67 in 88 balls inclusive of four fours.

He also added 53 runs for the fourth wicket with Sadisha Rajapaksa (28) and later put on 80 runs with Raveen de Silva who made 29 with two fours.

Yasiru Rodrigo also made an unbeaten knock of 25 in 15 balls to lift the Sri Lankan total to 228.

The two teams will meet in their second Youth ODI on Monday at the same venue.

Chief scores

Sri Lanka Under-19: 228/9 in 50 overs (Pawan Pathiraja 67, Sadisha Rajapaksa 28, Raveen de Silva 29, Yasiru Rodrigo 25 n.o, Asikur Zaman 2/43, Ripon Mondol 3/59)

Bangladesh Under-19: 186 in 46.2 overs (Aich Mollah 86, Ariful Islam 38, Shevon Daniel 2/21, Trevin Mathews 4/29).