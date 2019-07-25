May we pass brother? – By Niranjan Selvadurai
It was Monday the 25th of July 1983. This date signifies the first day of unrest and turmoil in Sri Lanka, later to be known as “Black July”. By early afternoon the city of Colombo was burning. The mobs were holding sway on city the streets. Public transport was at a stand-still. The writer and a friend set off in a car from the central business district Fort. Their intention is to convey a group of girls who had come to work, to their respective homes. At some point near Town Hall, the car is unable to proceed as the street is obstructed by a group of men. The writer steps out of car speaks to person closest to the vehicle in Sinhala.
Photo by Chandragupta Amarasinghe
May we pass brother?
But are you one of us!
Or someone other?
Rowing eyes survey thus
Taking girls home from work
Assuredly I mutter
Don’t you have sisters too
That I dare not utter
Rod in hand he twirls
Peers down at the girls
They of diverse race and creed
But united in the hour of need
Girls huddled in the car
All similar pensive faces
None with Pottu or Thaali,
Those give away traces
See bro, they come from far
Buses not running… blah, blah!
Fluency and tone matter
So, I keep-up the chatter
Got petrol in a tin can?
No there’s some in tank
No time to syphon, man
Says Tarzan at my flank
Now that I’ve passed his test
Tarzan is my friend best
Clear from the road you!
This car must go through
Shops ablaze and shattered glass
Tarzan back at the helm yelling
Unruffled mates loading hand carts
Charred remnants of a once dwelling
Although you made your call
As if we be of the same feather
May you gain merit and stand tall
For letting us pass my brother
අපි යන්නද මල්ලි?
නිරන්ජන් සෙල්වදුරේ
පසුබිම:
එදා 1983 වසරේ ජුලි මස 25 වෙනිදාය. මෙම දින වැදගත් වන්නේ, එය කලු ජුලි ලෙසින් හැඳින්වෙන කාල වකවානුවේ පලමු දින වීමය. එදින පස්වරුව වෙන විට කොළඹ නගරය තුල ගිනි දැල් ඇවිලෙමින් තිබිනි.
ඡායා රුපය: චන්දරගුප්ත අමරසිංහ
“මෙහෙන් දාල යන්නද අපි?”
කොහෙන් ආව කව්රුද තොපි?
පිට වරිගෙන් ගත්තද වෙස?
මෙසේ අසයි විපරම් ඇස
“මේ නංගිල ගෙදරින් ඇර ලන්ටයි
අපි යන්නද මල්ලි, රෑ බෝ වෙන්ටයි”
හිංගළ කතාව මම ගෙනියන්නං
තව තව හොඳ පද ගලපල දෙන්නං
අසලා මගෙ බස
බැලී ඔහු රථය දෙස
නැඟනියන් පිටුපස
වෙතට යොමු වුනි ඇස
නැතිව පොට්ටු පැළඳිලල්ලක්
මූණු අතරේ කුමණ වෙනසක්!
“මේ නංගිල දුර ඉඳලයි එන්නේ
කලබල හින්දයි බස් නොදුවන්නේ”
“පෙට්රල් තව නැද්ද දෙන්ට?”
“ටැංකියෙ ඇති, මල්ලි ගන්ට”
“වැඩ බොහොමයි අද කරන්ට
කාලය නෑ තෙල් උරන්ට”
අසලා මාගේ පිළිතුරු
ටාසන් මා හා සුමිතුරු
“පාරෙන් ඔක්කොම මාරු වෙයල්ලා
කාරය දාන්ට ඉඩක් දියල්ලා”
ගිනි ගත් නිවෙසක්
අසලින් දකිමි පිරිසක්
පෙට්ටි උසුලන් යති
කරත්තෙට පටවති
මග දිග දැවෙන කඩ
වීදුරුද, සී සී කඩ
මේ ටාසන්ලගෙ වැඩ
ජාතියක මර හඬ!
රථයෙන් මෙසේ යන විට
යම් සිතක් පල විය මට
ටාසන් කලත් මේ නොහොඳ
අපට නම් කලේ හොඳ
මං නම් නුඹලගෙ වරිගෙන් නූනට
වෙරදිල හරි මට යන්නට දුන්නට
මතු ජාති ජාති වල නල්ලම් ඉන්නට
එල්ලාම් පින් ලබෙවා! අපෙ මල්ලිට
- නිරන්ජන් සෙල්වදුරේ
