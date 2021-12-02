Meet a man who walked 4,000 kilometers from Perth to Sydney and raise money for refugees

The 22-year-old arrived in Bondi on Sunday morning after a moving 4,000 km journey from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean.

Houston said: Footprints of Cameron PryorIn 2017, he walked from Perth to the Houses of Parliament in Canberra and demanded indigenous justice.

Iver Houston reaches Australia’s longest straight road in Western Australia. sauce: Supply / Ivor Houston

Men from Western Australia, Pryor, Wajuk, Balardung, Kija, and Yulparitja, called “spirit walkers,” were tasked with telling Australian political leaders about the injustices faced by indigenous peoples across the country.

The purpose of Houston’s trekking adventure was to raise money for a volunteer-run refugee center in his hometown of the Blue Mountains.

“There’s something similar to what I’m walking long distances … but I never [refugees and asylum seekers] They have families, the elderly and young people, so they don’t have good shoes, no safety equipment, and no food security, “he said.

“I’m here in a country I’ve never been scared of in my life.”

The route Iver followed from the South Pacific to the Indian Ocean. sauce: Google map

Houston said the trip had some difficulties and that he had no trees to look for shade and had miserable days across a large area of ​​the Nullarbor Plain.

But despite the hardships he faced along the way, he never wanted to quit.

“Walking isn’t about me, it’s not about adventure. I’m just a medium to move my feet and attract people to the consciousness I’m raising,” he said.

Houston said he had plans to increase funding for the Blue Mountain Refugee Assistance Group (BMRSG) after the refugee family lived with him 18 months ago.

For most of the trip, Iver lived outside his tent and the necessities he brought. sauce: Supply / Ivor Houston

“We lived with them and breathed with them. We are now a family and they are backed by the Blue Mountain Refugee Assistance Group,” he said.

“How much do you see [BMRSG] It has supported them emotionally and financially, which is absolutely ridiculous. ”

So far, Houston has raised more than $ 16,790 for BMRSG and more than $ 7,025 for peace action, breaking the initial target of $ 20,000.

“Money will be sent wholeheartedly to families and refugees who have fled the country due to persecution and conflict, and will improve their lives,” he said.

“I was really impressed with this kind of support. I am very pleased and honored to have had a little impact.”

Upon reaching the Sydney signpost, Iver felt like he was in the middle of his journey home. sauce: Supply / Ivor Houston

Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill told SBS News that Houston “inspired our entire community.”

“Iver was able to cross our country without risking being taken prisoner, and he compared with the plight and eloquence of those fleeing tyranny trying to free it. “I will.”

The mayor urged the federal government to follow in the footsteps of Mr. Houston and show “deep compassion and empathy” to refugees and asylum seekers detained offshore.

“It’s time for Australia to wake up, change the horrifying policies of offshore detention, and begin to show the same compassion and empathy that Iver has shown.”

Iver’s drone footage captured the sunrise as he approached Port Augusta, South Australia. sauce: Supply / Ivor Houston

According to the Australian Refugee Council, there are 928,382 refugees living in Australia, and according to the Asylum Seeker Resource Center, 2,052 are still in custody.

“I’m incredibly proud to be an Australian because of what I’ve experienced and how safe I am. I wish I could show the world that this is our way of life. I think, “said Houston.

“We’re all here for a period of time, and it’s all a coincidence, so let’s tackle this problem with justice and compassion. Let’s work together and make the most of it.”