Men’s Health: It’s not all about the Prostate – By Dr. Gihan Gunawardena

Source: Brisbane Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – June 2022

Men unfortunately bare more disease burden (54% of all diseases) vs 46% by women but more so with cardiovascular and endocrine (mainly diabetes) diseases – 20% more than women and even though the total number is less, men account for 70-75% of all suicides.

The leading 5 causes of death in Australia are:

1) Heart disease

2) Dementia

3) Stroke

4) Lung cancer

5) Other chronic lung diseases including asthma/ COPD.

Males dominate in all except Dementia. Your lifestyle is the main determinant of your long-term general health.

Starting from maintaining your weight between BMI 18.5 – 25 and lowering your cholesterol with a healthy balanced diet (Low carb / Low fat / high in fresh fruit / vegetables / fish and minimising processed food) are key factors. Regular exercise (at least a brisk walk) for 30 min 3-5 times a week and sufficient sleep (at least 6-8 hours a day) will ensure your optimal cardio-vascular and mental health minimising your risk of getting the top 3 conditions of the list.

Avoiding / giving up smoking will protect you from the next 2 lead ing causes of death and it’s not only protecting yourself but your family too. When it comes to alcohol, the latest recommendation is for less than 10 standard drinks a week.

Now more specific for men – Prostate Health – it is recommended to start PSA blood test plus Prostate Examination by a doctor starting at 50 years of age or earlier if:

1) a first degree family member (father or brother) had prostate cancer or

2) symptomatic (hard to start urination/ poor stream/ dribbling in the end and needing to wake up through the night to urinate and inability to hold the bladder when full). Most often those symptoms are due an enlarged Prostate without cancer but worth a check. However, neither of the above tests are very accurate hence both together will give a better pick up rate.

Finally, please don’t neglect your mental health. If you are worrying over minor things such as feeling anxious, have lost interest in your usual pleasurable activities, please don’t hesitate to talk to your GP because men get depressed too. If you haven’t had a blood test in the previous couple of years make Men’s Health Week the time to get your

“ service and maintenance” done.

Dr. Gihan Gunawardena

Dr. Gunawardena is a Rural Generalist covering Emergency and Obstetrics, a General Practitioner and a Senior

Lecturer at University of Queensland – Rural Medical

School.